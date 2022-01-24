Sorrento receives purchase order for 10M Covistix tests from its subsidiary for delivery in Mexico
Jan. 24, 2022 9:16 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Sorrento Mexico announce that Mexican regulatory agency, COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has given emergency use authorization (EUA) approval to Sorrento Mexico to import, market and distribute COVISTIX tests directly in Mexico.
- COVISTIX is a sensitive platinum colloid-based lateral-flow rapid antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including Omicron and Delta variants of concern.
- Following receipt of the EUA approval and on January 20, 2022, Sorrento Mexico has placed directly to Sorrento, a purchase order for 10M COVISTIX tests to be delivered in February.
- SRNE shares down 3.3% premarket at $3.68.
- Recently, SRNE said that its experimental COVID-19 antibody demonstrated strong protection against the Omicron variant.