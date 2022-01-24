EnviroMetal announces non-brokered private placement
Jan. 24, 2022 9:19 AM ETEnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (EVLLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX:EVLLF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at a price of C$0.25/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2.5M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Co. at a price of C$0.50/share.
- The proceeds will be utilized for the acquisition of feedstock for EnviroMetal's printed circuit board assembly processing facility, mine pilot plant upgrades and general working capital.
- Closing date on or about Feb. 4, 2022.