EnviroMetal announces non-brokered private placement

  • EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX:EVLLF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at a price of C$0.25/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2.5M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Co. at a price of C$0.50/share.
  • The proceeds will be utilized for the acquisition of feedstock for EnviroMetal's printed circuit board assembly processing facility, mine pilot plant upgrades and general working capital.
  • Closing date on or about Feb. 4, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.