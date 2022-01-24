ShiftPixy rises 15% pre-market on announcing new NFT gamification loyalty program
Jan. 24, 2022 9:19 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) has surged +14.52% pre-market after announcing the development of a non-fungible token (NFT) gamification loyalty program.
- The company plans to release the program in 2022 as it prepares for the launch of its Ghost Kitchen food brands.
- The NFT Loyalty program will enable consumers to take their custom NFT into the in-app games to win rewards and free food items.
- The program is expected to incorporate web, in-app gamification and augmented reality tied to brand NFTs, which will be available to consumers who sign up for ShiftPixy's food brand ordering apps.