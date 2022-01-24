SolarWindow Technologies appoints John Rhee as CEO
Jan. 24, 2022 9:21 AM ETSolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (WNDW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) has announced that Mr. John Rhee has been elected to serve as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- Mr. Rhee also serves as Managing Director of Light Quantum Energy Holdings.
- Mr. Rhee and his immediate family last month acquired nearly 72% of SolarWindow shares on a fully diluted basis.
- Promoted to SolarWindow Chief Technology Officer, Dr. In Jae Chung is a C-level executive with 30 years of multinational experience in intellectual property.
- Mr. John Rhee previously served as the Company’s President and Director.
- Source: Press Release