SolarWindow Technologies appoints John Rhee as CEO

  • SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) has announced that Mr. John Rhee has been elected to serve as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Mr. Rhee also serves as Managing Director of Light Quantum Energy Holdings.
  • Mr. Rhee and his immediate family last month acquired nearly 72% of SolarWindow shares on a fully diluted basis.
  • Promoted to SolarWindow Chief Technology Officer, Dr. In Jae Chung is a C-level executive with 30 years of multinational experience in intellectual property.
  • Mr. John Rhee previously served as the Company’s President and Director.
  • Source: Press Release
