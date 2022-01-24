Spruce Biosciences falls 9% amid pipeline update, outlook

  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) provided an update on its clinical programs and financials.
  • The company said it accelerating patient recruitment in the CAHmelia studies, which are evaluating tildacerfont for Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands.
  • The company expects topline results from CAHmelia-203 in adult classic CAH patients with poor disease control by H2 2023 and results from CAHmelia-204 in adult classic CAH patients with good disease control by H2 2024.
  • Spruce also began phase 2 trial of tildacerfont in children with classic CAH and phase 2 study of the drug in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age.
  • The company estimates that its cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $121.4M as of Dec. 31, 2021 and added that its strategic prioritization has resulted in projected program cost reductions and deferrals of expenditures.
  • Spruce has extended its expected cash runway by ~6 months, from Q4 2023 into Q2 2024.
  • SPRB -8.91% premarket to $2.35
