Spruce Biosciences falls 9% amid pipeline update, outlook
Jan. 24, 2022 9:26 AM ETSpruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) provided an update on its clinical programs and financials.
- The company said it accelerating patient recruitment in the CAHmelia studies, which are evaluating tildacerfont for Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands.
- The company expects topline results from CAHmelia-203 in adult classic CAH patients with poor disease control by H2 2023 and results from CAHmelia-204 in adult classic CAH patients with good disease control by H2 2024.
- Spruce also began phase 2 trial of tildacerfont in children with classic CAH and phase 2 study of the drug in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age.
- The company estimates that its cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $121.4M as of Dec. 31, 2021 and added that its strategic prioritization has resulted in projected program cost reductions and deferrals of expenditures.
- Spruce has extended its expected cash runway by ~6 months, from Q4 2023 into Q2 2024.
- SPRB -8.91% premarket to $2.35