NanoVibronix extends reach of UroShield and PainShield through agreement with Medtech
Jan. 24, 2022 9:24 AM ETNanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) has signed an International Marketing, Sales and Clinical Management Agreement with Medtech Solutions Group (MTSG), a leader in the commercialization of healthcare technologies.
- The agreement allows MTSG to commercialize UroShield and PainShield throughout Europe, excluding the U.K., Ireland, Malta and Turkey; Asia Pacific, Africa, Central and South America and certain parts of the Middle East.
- This deal expands the Company’s addressable market by tens of millions of dollars and should enable availability of its products to new populations of patients.
- NAOV shares up 5.9% premarket at $0.90.