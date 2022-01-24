NanoVibronix extends reach of UroShield and PainShield through agreement with Medtech

  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) has signed an International Marketing, Sales and Clinical Management Agreement with Medtech Solutions Group (MTSG), a leader in the commercialization of healthcare technologies.
  • The agreement allows MTSG to commercialize UroShield and PainShield throughout Europe, excluding the U.K., Ireland, Malta and Turkey; Asia Pacific, Africa, Central and South America and certain parts of the Middle East.
  • This deal expands the Company’s addressable market by tens of millions of dollars and should enable availability of its products to new populations of patients.
  • NAOV shares up 5.9% premarket at $0.90.
