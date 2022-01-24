Blackstone to acquire apartment landlord Resource REIT for $3.7B

Modern Apartments

Greg Cluff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust will acquire Resource REIT (OTC:RSRL), a publicly registered non-traded REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$3.7B, including the assumption of the REIT's debt.
  • With the deal, Blackstone (BX) acquires Resource REIT's portfolio of multifamily, garden-style properties comprised of 42 apartment communities totaling more than 12,500 units. The assets are in strong and fast-growing markets in 13 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.
  • "This transaction represents a continuation of our high-conviction investing in top-quality multifamily communities in growth markets across the U.S. Blackstone intends to capitalize on our expertise, scale, and best-in-class management practices to ensure these properties are well maintained and provide an exceptional experience for residents," said Asim Hamid, senior managing director of Blackstone Real Estate.
  • Blackstone (BX) will pay $14.75 per share of Resource REIT and represents a 63% premium to the REIT's most recently published net asset value of $9.06 per share, which was initially determined a year ago by the REIT's board as of Jan. 28, 2021.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 2022 and isn't contingent on receipt of financing.
  • Apartment REIT stocks performed among the best in REIT sectors in Q3 2021 as they stayed resilient for much of the pandemic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.