Blackstone to acquire apartment landlord Resource REIT for $3.7B
Jan. 24, 2022 9:25 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)RSRLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust will acquire Resource REIT (OTC:RSRL), a publicly registered non-traded REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$3.7B, including the assumption of the REIT's debt.
- With the deal, Blackstone (BX) acquires Resource REIT's portfolio of multifamily, garden-style properties comprised of 42 apartment communities totaling more than 12,500 units. The assets are in strong and fast-growing markets in 13 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.
- "This transaction represents a continuation of our high-conviction investing in top-quality multifamily communities in growth markets across the U.S. Blackstone intends to capitalize on our expertise, scale, and best-in-class management practices to ensure these properties are well maintained and provide an exceptional experience for residents," said Asim Hamid, senior managing director of Blackstone Real Estate.
- Blackstone (BX) will pay $14.75 per share of Resource REIT and represents a 63% premium to the REIT's most recently published net asset value of $9.06 per share, which was initially determined a year ago by the REIT's board as of Jan. 28, 2021.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 2022 and isn't contingent on receipt of financing.
- Apartment REIT stocks performed among the best in REIT sectors in Q3 2021 as they stayed resilient for much of the pandemic.