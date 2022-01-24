Apple to unveil 'widest array' of products in its history this fall: Bloomberg
Jan. 24, 2022 9:28 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)INTC, MSFTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slated to unveil the "widest array of new hardware" in the company's history later this fall, Bloomberg reports.
- The latest newsletter from journalist Mark Gurman notes that the Cupertino, California-based Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones - iPhone SE with 5G, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max - along with a new MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, new MacBook Air, new AirPods Pro, three versions of the Apple Watch, a new iPad and iPad Pro.
- It's been widely expected that the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad could be unveiled at the spring event, which has traditionally been held in March or April.
- Apple shares are down slightly more than 1% to $160.42 in pre-market trading on Monday.
- In addition to the new hardware products, Bloomberg added that Apple could show off a new M1 chip for another Mac computer at the spring event, as it transitions its computers away from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
- It's also possible that the new iPad Pro, likely to be announced in the fall, could have an updated M-chip and wireless charging, Bloomberg's Gurman posited.
- Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives named Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the "Rock of Gibraltar names" that will save tech stocks.