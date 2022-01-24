Apple to unveil 'widest array' of products in its history this fall: Bloomberg

Apple brand products on a wooden table.

CasPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slated to unveil the "widest array of new hardware" in the company's history later this fall, Bloomberg reports.
  • The latest newsletter from journalist Mark Gurman notes that the Cupertino, California-based Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones - iPhone SE with 5G, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max - along with a new MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, new MacBook Air, new AirPods Pro, three versions of the Apple Watch, a new iPad and iPad Pro.
  • It's been widely expected that the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad could be unveiled at the spring event, which has traditionally been held in March or April.
  • Apple shares are down slightly more than 1% to $160.42 in pre-market trading on Monday.
  • In addition to the new hardware products, Bloomberg added that Apple could show off a new M1 chip for another Mac computer at the spring event, as it transitions its computers away from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
  • It's also possible that the new iPad Pro, likely to be announced in the fall, could have an updated M-chip and wireless charging, Bloomberg's Gurman posited.
  • Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives named Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the "Rock of Gibraltar names" that will save tech stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.