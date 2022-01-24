Kohl's may be worth $70-$80/share in a bidding war, analyst says

Kohl"s store front

JillianCain/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) may be worth $70-$80/share in a potential bidding war after the company confirmed this morning that it has received expressions of interest, according to Credit Suisse. Kohl's skyrocketed 32% in premarket trading.
  • The Credit Suisse analysis comes after a CNBC report this morning that Sycamore Partners is willing to pay at least $65/share for Kohl's (KSS), above the $64/share that's reportedly been offered by a consortium led by Starboard Value and Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG).
  • Credit Suisse math indicates that Kohl's (KSS) has $6.5B in real estate value and if Koh's retail operations at valued at 3x-4x EBITDA, it may warrant a value of $70-$80/share, according to analyst Michael Binetti.
  • "But considering the dept stores group has only traded at a 5.5x EV/EBITDA on avg in the 3-years pre- COVID including real estate, we doubt the market will re-rate valuation for a dept store with no real estate beyond ~3x," Binetti, who has a neutral rating and $70 price target on Unilever, wrote.
  • Separately, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen advises that other strategic and financial bidders may surface with offers of over $85 per share, which would be 5X the EV/EBITDA ratio.
