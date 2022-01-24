Ford pauses orders for Maverick pickup as it struggles to keep up with hot demand
Jan. 24, 2022
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is lower after the automaker is reported to have told dealers that it is suspending customer orders for the Maverick pickup truck due to an inability to meet all the backlog amid strong demand. The company is expected to start taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The global chip shortage and higher auto prices have led to a surge in an unanticipated interest in the Maverick, which starts with a listing price of $20K.
- Shares of Ford (F) are down 4.26% premarket to $19.77.
