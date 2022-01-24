Ford pauses orders for Maverick pickup as it struggles to keep up with hot demand

Headlights of blue car Ford Ecosport

Mark_KA/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is lower after the automaker is reported to have told dealers that it is suspending customer orders for the Maverick pickup truck due to an inability to meet all the backlog amid strong demand. The company is expected to start taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • The global chip shortage and higher auto prices have led to a surge in an unanticipated interest in the Maverick, which starts with a listing price of $20K.
  • Shares of Ford (F) are down 4.26% premarket to $19.77.
  • Sector watch: Electric vehicle stocks are getting caught up in the great value reset of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.