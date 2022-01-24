Paya ties up with Transcard to add fully-integrated accounts payable module
Jan. 24, 2022 9:28 AM ETPAYABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) announces a partnership with Transcard, a payment technology solutions provider.
- Through the integration of Transcard’s tech and banking infrastructure, Paya will expand its B2B commerce solution suite, adding a fully-integrated accounts payable (NYSE:AP) module and supplier network.
- This partnership will enable Paya’s customers to seamlessly send payments to their suppliers via ACH and virtual card.
- By offering AP automation and payments combined with its accounts receivable (NYSE:AR) and cash application capabilities, Paya will become a “one-stop shop” for payments, workflow, and working capital management.
- The integrated AR and AP solutions will be offered through a single API and a single portal.
- The tie-up is another step Paya has taken to expand payments capabilities, following its acquisition of VelocIT Business Solutions last week.