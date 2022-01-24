Paya ties up with Transcard to add fully-integrated accounts payable module

  • Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) announces a partnership with Transcard, a payment technology solutions provider.
  • Through the integration of Transcard’s tech and banking infrastructure, Paya will expand its B2B commerce solution suite, adding a fully-integrated accounts payable (NYSE:AP) module and supplier network.
  • This partnership will enable Paya’s customers to seamlessly send payments to their suppliers via ACH and virtual card.
  • By offering AP automation and payments combined with its accounts receivable (NYSE:AR) and cash application capabilities, Paya will become a “one-stop shop” for payments, workflow, and working capital management.
  • The integrated AR and AP solutions will be offered through a single API and a single portal.
  • The tie-up is another step Paya has taken to expand payments capabilities, following its acquisition of VelocIT Business Solutions last week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.