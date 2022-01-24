Seanergy Maritime provides time charter rate and EBITDA guidance
Jan. 24, 2022 9:28 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) sees its time charter equivalent to exceed an average rate of ~$36,000 per ship per day during Q4 2021, also outperforming the company's previously announced guidance of $35,200 per ship per day.
- For Q1 2022, TCE rate is expected to be approximately $19,000.
- The company provides its EBITDA projection for 2022 based on different Baltic Capesize Index 5TC rates:
- "As a result of our pro-active hedging strategy in 2H21, we estimate that we will overperform the current spot market rate by approximately 50% in the first quarter. Moreover, our robust EBITDA generating capacity in multiple freight environments attests to our firm belief that our shares are currently significantly undervalued," says Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis.
- Seanergy Maritime further expects to see a strong recovery in Capesize rates within the following months, resulting from the supply and demand fundamentals despite a setback of the seasonal market weakness.
- Stock is down 1% in premarket trading.
