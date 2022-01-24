Playtika's largest stockholder explores potential share sale

  • Playtika Holding UK II, the largest stockholder of mobile gaming and entertainment company Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), is exploring potential sale of a portion of its shares of Playtika.
  • Such sale is currently contemplated to be ~ 15% - 25% of the total shares of Playtika currently outstanding.
  • In the event that PHUK II consummates a potential transaction, PHUK II, Yuzhu Shi and their respective affiliates may no longer control a majority of the outstanding shares of Playtika. In this case, Playtika may no longer be a "controlled company" under NASDAQ rules. PHUK II is controlled by affiliates of Yuzhu Shi.
  • PLTK shares have dropped 7.34% pre-market after the news
