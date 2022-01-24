Sharps Compliance team up with PharMerica to bring MedSafe to LTC facilities

  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) partners with PharMerica Corporation to make the Sharps MedSafe available to the long-term care, LTC, facilities in PharMerica's network.
  • PharMerica currently works with more than 2,500 facilities across the U.S.
  • Both parties are now partnering to expand the use of MedSafe in LTC communities.
  • Additionally, by utilizing the MedSafe, LTC facilities can reduce operating costs when compared to traditional methods of medication disposal.
  • Commenting on the partnership, David P. Tusa, President and CEO stated, "We believe this partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to provide MedSafe’s capabilities to a broader population of LTC locations to help them efficiently address the cost and complexities of DEA and EPA compliant medication management, while also reducing facility operating expenses."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.