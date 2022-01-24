Sharps Compliance team up with PharMerica to bring MedSafe to LTC facilities
Jan. 24, 2022 9:31 AM ETSharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) partners with PharMerica Corporation to make the Sharps MedSafe available to the long-term care, LTC, facilities in PharMerica's network.
- PharMerica currently works with more than 2,500 facilities across the U.S.
- Both parties are now partnering to expand the use of MedSafe in LTC communities.
- Additionally, by utilizing the MedSafe, LTC facilities can reduce operating costs when compared to traditional methods of medication disposal.
- Commenting on the partnership, David P. Tusa, President and CEO stated, "We believe this partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to provide MedSafe’s capabilities to a broader population of LTC locations to help them efficiently address the cost and complexities of DEA and EPA compliant medication management, while also reducing facility operating expenses."