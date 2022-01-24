Snap slips 6% as Wedbush cuts to Neutral, seeing TikTok rivalry growing
Jan. 24, 2022 9:36 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)BDNCEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is down 5.9% out of today's open as Wedbush downgrades to Neutral, seeing competitive threats and an ongoing headwind from Apple's iOS privacy changes.
- The company was punished with a 27% drop after its third-quarter report, where it took a hit from the changes to advertising identifiers in Apple's operating system. And "we've seen little evidence of progress against IDFA since Snap reported 3Q earnings, with our checks indicating continued headwinds across digital advertising," Wedbush says.
- That's the biggest impact in the near term and potentially mid-term, the firm says, but "competitive factors are increasing as well," particularly from TikTok (BDNCE).
- The IDFA headwinds will not only persist but serve as a multiple-year drag on Snap's revenue growth target (for 50%-plus). "Alternate measurement tools take time to build and targeting efforts that can as effectively replace the loss of signal from IDFA is a multi-quarter process."
- Its "strong foothold" in the 13-34 demographic means that TikTok's similar audience puts Snap's time spent and ad dollars at risk, Wedbush says. And while valuation has fallen substantially since the Q3 report, it still trades at a premium to coverage - at 9x 2022 enterprise value/revenue, and 49.5 x EV/EBITDA.
- The firm cites a less attractive risk/reward profile in cutting its price target to $36 from $56; that now implies 19% upside after the fresh decline.
- Snap's off to a rough start for the week, and its double-digit decline last week made it one of its sector's top losers.