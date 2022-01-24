Halliburton slips despite Q4 beat, first dividend hike in seven years

Halliburton Co. in Fort Worth, Texas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

  • Halliburton (HAL -2.1%) opens lower, dragged down along with broader market losses, even after swinging to a Q4 profit and raising its quarterly dividend by 167%.
  • The dividend hike to $0.12/share from $0.045/share was the company's first payout increase since late 2014.
  • Q4 net income totaled $824M compared with a year-earlier loss of $235M, while revenues rose 32% Y/Y to a higher than forecast $4.28B.
  • Q4 revenues by segment: Completion and Production +30% Y/Y to $2.36B, driven by higher completion tool sales globally, as well as increased pressure pumping services in North America land and the Middle East/Asia; Drilling and Evaluation +35% to $1.92B, due to increased drilling-related services globally, wireline sales in Guyana, and improved project management activity in Ecuador and India.
  • Q4 revenues by region: North America +44% Y/Y to $1.78B, Middle East and Asia +18% to $1.1B, Europe/Africa/CIS +14% to $730M, Latin America +57% to $669M.
  • Halliburton recognized a $409M tax benefit in the quarter, which included a ~$500M gain due to the partial release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
  • CEO Jeff Miller says he is "excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle... I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth."
  • Rival Schlumberger also beat Q4 expectations and said it anticipates a strong growth cycle; Baker Hughes swung to a Q4 adjusted profit and said orders surged during the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.