Halliburton slips despite Q4 beat, first dividend hike in seven years
Jan. 24, 2022 9:36 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (HAL -2.1%) opens lower, dragged down along with broader market losses, even after swinging to a Q4 profit and raising its quarterly dividend by 167%.
- The dividend hike to $0.12/share from $0.045/share was the company's first payout increase since late 2014.
- Q4 net income totaled $824M compared with a year-earlier loss of $235M, while revenues rose 32% Y/Y to a higher than forecast $4.28B.
- Q4 revenues by segment: Completion and Production +30% Y/Y to $2.36B, driven by higher completion tool sales globally, as well as increased pressure pumping services in North America land and the Middle East/Asia; Drilling and Evaluation +35% to $1.92B, due to increased drilling-related services globally, wireline sales in Guyana, and improved project management activity in Ecuador and India.
- Q4 revenues by region: North America +44% Y/Y to $1.78B, Middle East and Asia +18% to $1.1B, Europe/Africa/CIS +14% to $730M, Latin America +57% to $669M.
- Halliburton recognized a $409M tax benefit in the quarter, which included a ~$500M gain due to the partial release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
- CEO Jeff Miller says he is "excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle... I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth."
- Rival Schlumberger also beat Q4 expectations and said it anticipates a strong growth cycle; Baker Hughes swung to a Q4 adjusted profit and said orders surged during the quarter.