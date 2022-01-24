Smokefree Innotech adopts new corporate name ‘Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’
- Smokefree Innotech (SFIO) changes its corporate name to “Starfleet Innotec, Inc.”
- The new identity reflects the conglomerate’s ambitious new direction as a global asset management company.
Over the next three years, the company plans to elevate their portfolio on the global market and pioneer new technologies, with the goal of uplisting to a major stock exchange by 2024.
“This is an important moment in our history as a company. When we began developing our plans for a network of innovative companies working in conjunction to explore new frontiers of innovation, we couldn’t help but draw inspiration from the sci-fi classics we grew up with. As Starfleet, we’re leading this new alliance, sharing knowledge and resources to help our businesses go where none of their industries have gone before.” said Jeths Lacson, chairman and CEO of the company.