AB International agrees to sell its China broadcast rights for 3 films

  • AB International Group (OTCQB:ABQQ) signs deal with the buyer in Hong Kong to sell its three films broadcast rights of mainland China for a consideration of $1.8M in cash.
  • It includes: “Love Over The World”, “Our Treasures” and “Confusion”
  • That would mean AB continues to own all copyrights & broadcast rights for these films excluding in mainland China.
  • Also, the company says it is preparing for opening its first New York State theater in May or the earliest in April 2022.
  • "We are focused on revenue generated from video streaming website and NFT and theaters, all outside of mainland China. The Company engages to acquisition of films and theaters," comments CEO Chiyuan Deng.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.