AB International agrees to sell its China broadcast rights for 3 films
Jan. 24, 2022 9:44 AM ETAB International Group Corp. (ABQQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AB International Group (OTCQB:ABQQ) signs deal with the buyer in Hong Kong to sell its three films broadcast rights of mainland China for a consideration of $1.8M in cash.
- It includes: “Love Over The World”, “Our Treasures” and “Confusion”
- That would mean AB continues to own all copyrights & broadcast rights for these films excluding in mainland China.
- Also, the company says it is preparing for opening its first New York State theater in May or the earliest in April 2022.
- "We are focused on revenue generated from video streaming website and NFT and theaters, all outside of mainland China. The Company engages to acquisition of films and theaters," comments CEO Chiyuan Deng.