Panbela posts interim data from early-stage trial for pancreatic cancer therapy

Jan. 24, 2022 9:45 AM ETPanbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced the interim data from its Phase 1b combination for SBP-101 with chemotherapy agents, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).
  • According to the data from the company’s presentation at the recently concluded American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Meeting the cohort 4 of the study demonstrated a median overall survival of four months which is not yet final. The objective response rate (ORR) at 48% was higher than the historical rates reported for gemcitabine + nab paclitaxel.
  • In the safety population of all 50 patients who received at least one dose of SBP-101, seven subjects experienced serious vision adverse events, the company said, adding that the trial sponsor considered that all of the events were “possibly related to SBP-101.”
  • A randomized trial for SBP-101 has just begun as an addition to the first-line treatment for metastatic PDA. A neoadjuvant pancreatic trial is set to begin this quarter, and an Ovarian Cancer program is on track to begin mid-year.
  • The data “supports the continued development of SBP-101 as an addition to first-line treatment for advanced PDA and as a neo-adjuvant treatment for patients with potentially resectable disease,” CEO Jennifer K. Simpson remarked.

  • Read: In December, Panbela (PBLA) announced pre-clinical data for SBP-101 to support its activity in ovarian cancer cells.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.