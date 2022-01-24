Panbela posts interim data from early-stage trial for pancreatic cancer therapy
Jan. 24, 2022
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced the interim data from its Phase 1b combination for SBP-101 with chemotherapy agents, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).
- According to the data from the company’s presentation at the recently concluded American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Meeting the cohort 4 of the study demonstrated a median overall survival of four months which is not yet final. The objective response rate (ORR) at 48% was higher than the historical rates reported for gemcitabine + nab paclitaxel.
- In the safety population of all 50 patients who received at least one dose of SBP-101, seven subjects experienced serious vision adverse events, the company said, adding that the trial sponsor considered that all of the events were “possibly related to SBP-101.”
- A randomized trial for SBP-101 has just begun as an addition to the first-line treatment for metastatic PDA. A neoadjuvant pancreatic trial is set to begin this quarter, and an Ovarian Cancer program is on track to begin mid-year.
- The data “supports the continued development of SBP-101 as an addition to first-line treatment for advanced PDA and as a neo-adjuvant treatment for patients with potentially resectable disease,” CEO Jennifer K. Simpson remarked.
