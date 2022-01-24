Teck Resources says new labor deal reached at B.C. mine

Jan. 24, 2022 9:45 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Pile of Scrap Copper Rod

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) said over the weekend that the union representing more than a thousand workers at its Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia ratified a new five-year collective agreement.
  • The miner said last week that the United Steelworkers Local 7619 union had agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.
  • Highland Valley is the largest copper mine in Canada, and was responsible for 43% of Teck's total copper production in 2020 of 119K metric tons.
  • Teck Resources is "firing on all cylinders after reporting phenomenal operating cash flow," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.