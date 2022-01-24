Teck Resources says new labor deal reached at B.C. mine
Jan. 24, 2022 9:45 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) said over the weekend that the union representing more than a thousand workers at its Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia ratified a new five-year collective agreement.
- The miner said last week that the United Steelworkers Local 7619 union had agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.
- Highland Valley is the largest copper mine in Canada, and was responsible for 43% of Teck's total copper production in 2020 of 119K metric tons.
