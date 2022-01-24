U.S. PMI Composite Flash falls more than expected in January
Jan. 24, 2022 9:46 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- January IHS Markit U.S. PMI Composite Index (Flash): 50.8 vs. 56.7 consensus and 57.0 prior.
- Manufacturing Index: 55.0 vs. 57.0 consensus and 57.7 prior.
- Service Index: 50.9 vs. 55.0 consensus and 57.6 prior.
- The flash index shows a marked slowdown in growth at the start of the year with softer demand conditions, worsening supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages linked to the Omicron variant wave, says IHS Market.
- The Flash Composite and Services index are both at 18-month lows, while the Manufacturing index fall to its lowest level in 19 months.
- "The slowdown in output growth was broad-based, with both manufacturing and service sector firms reporting near-stalled output as the steep spike in virus cases associated with the Omicron wave meant ongoing supply issues and labor shortages were exacerbated by renewed pandemic-related containment measures," the report said.
- New orders for goods and services rose strongly, while registering their weakest increase since December 2020.
- "The upturn in new orders was supported by the service sector as manufacturers stated that new sales growth was often held back by weaker demand from clients amid price rises and efforts to work through inventories," according to the report.
