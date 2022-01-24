Petros Pharma forms partnership for U.S. production of erectile dysfunction drug Stendra
Jan. 24, 2022 9:46 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI -6.0%) has partnered with a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), for commercial production of STENDRA (avanafil) tablets.
- The new partnership, which replaces a previous agreement with Vivus, will transfer manufacturing of the product to the U.S., and is expected to provide both cost savings and increase in gross margin.
- STENDRA (avanafil), originally launched by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals prior to that company's sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals, is an oral phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.