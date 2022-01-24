U.S. household spending growth expectations hit highest level since 2015: NY Fed
Jan. 24, 2022 11:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.S. consumers' year-ahead expectations on household spending continue to climb in December, reaching its highest level seen since the series started in Aug. 2015, according to the New York Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Median year-ahead expected growth in essential household spending also rises to a new series high.
- Still, households report a lower likelihood of making large purchases over the next four months, primarily due to surging inflation and decelerating real wage growth, the survey says. Inflation expectations remain elevated as interest rates recently marked a post-pandemic high. This also comes at a time when households anticipate a bigger increase in spending dollars over the next year.
- Median expected growth in monthly household spending over the next year rises to 4.6% in December vs. 4.2% in August.
- Some 58.1% of households in December made at least one large purchase in the last four months, compared with 62.6% in August, though above the Dec. 2020 level of 54.6%.
