Soleno Therapeutics gets FDA update on DCCR program for Prader-Willi Syndrome

Jan. 24, 2022 9:50 AM ETSoleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO -3.5%) received meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets to treat Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS)
  • PWS is a rare genetic disorder whose main symptom is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger.
  • In December, the company had a Type C meeting with the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the adequacy of data submitted by Soleno in October 2021 to support a potential New Drug Application (NDA) for DCCR to treat PWS, and possible ways to generate additional controlled clinical data.
  • The FDA noted that it was receptive to a study design involving patients currently enrolled in Study C602, an ongoing study to generate additional control data necessary to support an NDA.
  • The company expects to submit a study proposal shortly and, if acceptable, intends to initiate the study thereafter.
