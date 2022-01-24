Soleno Therapeutics gets FDA update on DCCR program for Prader-Willi Syndrome
Jan. 24, 2022 9:50 AM ETSoleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO -3.5%) received meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets to treat Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS)
- PWS is a rare genetic disorder whose main symptom is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger.
- In December, the company had a Type C meeting with the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the adequacy of data submitted by Soleno in October 2021 to support a potential New Drug Application (NDA) for DCCR to treat PWS, and possible ways to generate additional controlled clinical data.
- The FDA noted that it was receptive to a study design involving patients currently enrolled in Study C602, an ongoing study to generate additional control data necessary to support an NDA.
- The company expects to submit a study proposal shortly and, if acceptable, intends to initiate the study thereafter.