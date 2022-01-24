Tesla, Rivian and Nio headline big drops across electric vehicle sector

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Electric vehicle stocks slide as a general risk-off vibe in the market takes down tech stocks, high-PE names and cryptocurrencies.
  • Some of the biggest decliners in early trading are Arrival (ARVL -18.8%), TuSimple (TSP -10.7%), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN -10.9%), GreenPower Motor Company (GP -8.0%), Proterra (PTRA -8.5%), Arcimoto (FUV -15.5%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -10.3%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -9.2%), QuantumScape (QS -8.6%), Fisker (FSR -10.1%), Nio (NIO -10.8%) and Nikola (NKLA -7.0%).
  • Notably, Rivian (RIVN -11.6%) shares fell to as low as $56.58 vs the IPO pricing level of $78 and high mark of $179.47.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 9.11% amid the broad selling pressure and is at its lowest level since the middle of October. Ford (F -5.1%) and General Motors (GM -5.0%) are also down much more than the S&P 500 Index as their EV premiums bleed off.
  • One of the only EV-related stocks to show a gain on the day is AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR), which is up 1.05%.
  • Market update: S&P 500 hits correction territory; Nasdaq dives again and Dow Jones falls as volatility jumps.
