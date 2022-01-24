FuboTV to stream UEFA soccer matches in new deal
Jan. 24, 2022 10:03 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- FuboTV (FUBO -7%) has secured exclusive U.S. rights to stream select UEFA soccer matches, starting in June.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but fuboTV is acquiring the rights via a six-year sub-license with Fox Sports (FOX +2.9%, FOXA +3.5%).
- They include rights to matches from top European clubs including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, and matches from events including Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028, and qualifiers to those events and FIFA World Cup 2026.
- The UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, part of fuboTV's base plan of 100-plus channels.
- Last week, fuboTV added its FanView live statistics to its Apple TV MultiView streaming feature.