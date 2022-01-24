CN Energy and Xujin Environmental Protection enter strategic cooperation
Jan. 24, 2022 10:03 AM ETCN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CN Energy Group (CNEY -1.6%) has announced a strategic cooperation between its subsidiary CN Energy Industrial Development and Xujin Environmental Protection Carbon Industry.
- The two companies will cooperate in sharing technology, resources and expertise for their mutual benefits, as they create an integrated and optimized activated carbon sales business focused on revenue and profit growth opportunities in the hazardous waste and solid waste disposal businesses.
- "We anticipate that this partnership will help us further expand our market share and create greater value for our shareholders." said Mr. Kangbin Zheng, Chairman and CEO.