Goldman sees Euro gas difficulties through 2025 as power prices spike
- Power prices in Europe are spiking this morning as Goldman's Samantha Dart is out with a note saying "the European energy crisis is not over yet" while calling for sustained gas-market tightness through 2025.
- Day ahead power prices are spiking across Europe despite relatively mild temperatures, as a lack of wind pulls prices in France and Germany up to ~300 euros per MWh, or ~6x the 2020 average power price.
- Goldman thinks price spikes could become the new normal, with the current balance in European gas markets coming on the back of shuttered industrial production and higher LNG imports; as Europe's industrial base attempts to regain momentum this summer, and LNG is pulled back to Asia, summer gas inventories could fall to concerning levels.
- Goldman expects current tightness to linger for three years, as production from Europe's largest natural gas field (Groningen) is expected to sustain declines, despite recent comments from government officials; a new wave of liquifaction capacity in 2025 will begin to normalize gas markets in Europe, according to Goldman.
- All of this before considering geopolitical risks, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine heat up.
- European gas producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) NRT (NYSE:NRT) and Vermillion (NYSE:VET) are performing relatively well on the back of the note, despite broader market weakness; US fertilizer producers like CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) who benefit from comparatively low natural gas feedstock costs are proving resilient as well.