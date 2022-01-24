Fox rises in down market as UBS boosts to Buy on catalysts
Jan. 24, 2022 10:13 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), FOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox (FOX +2.7%, FOXA +2.8%) is one of the very few companies bucking the widespread market correction, rising as UBS upgrades to Buy from Neutral.
- In traditional media, it's "better positioned given sports betting optionality, measured DTC spend and leadership within the legacy (albeit declining) Pay TV bundle with its sports & news focus," says analyst John Hodulik.
- There are several catalysts, he says, that can lead Fox to upside from Street EBITDA estimates - and 20% growth to $3.6 billion - including a ramping renewal cycle (with 35% of affiliates up for renewal in fiscal 2023 vs. just 5% the year before), a strong year in political ad spending, the upcoming Super Bowl, avoidance of Thursday Night Football losses, and lower direct-to-consumer dilution ahead,
- Meanwhile a potential catalyst can come in Fox reaching a resolution with Flutter over the FanDuel option. Fox management has indicated it plans to get licensed for sports betting, "providing further optionality and the strongest indication yet that sports betting will play a major role in FOX's future."
- UBS raised its price target on FOXA to $50 from $42, now implying 29% upside.
- Earlier Monday, fuboTV reached a deal to stream UEFA soccer through a sublicense with Fox.