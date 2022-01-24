Bitcoin & Blockchain ETFs tank as the cryptocurrency hits a 6-month trading low
Jan. 24, 2022 10:14 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), BITO, BLOK, BTFXBTF, DAPP, BITQ, RIGZBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bitcoin and blockchain ETFs tank on Monday morning as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dips below 34K, touching a 6-month trading low as the cryptocurrency is now off 52.2% from its all-time trading high back on mid-Nov.
Bitcoin ETFs
- Bitcoin funds that provide investors access to the crypto market through the use of the futures market have become popular but have fallen in line with the cryptocurrency.
- Bitcoin strategy ETFs such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), and the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) are deep in the red to start the trading week.
- Daily price action: BITO -12.1%, BTF -12.2%, and XBTF -12.4%.
Blockchain ETFs
- Blockchain ETFs have slid to the downside of late as these funds provide indirect exposure to the Bitcoin and blockchain market by investing in businesses involved in blockchain transactions, crypto mining, the digital economy, semiconductors, and other similar areas.
- Four leading blockchain ETFs that are experiencing selling pressure today are the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP), Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ), Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ), and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).
- Daily price action: DAPP -10.9%, BITQ -9.8%, RIGZ -9.4%, and BLOK -7.1%,
Conclusion
- The above funds are not only falling on Monday but are also down on the year.
- YTD Price action: BITO -29.1%, BTF -28.9%, XBTF -28.9%, BLOK -27.1%, DAPP -38.3%, BITQ -36.1%, and RIGZ -32.9%.
- In other crypto news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denied the proposal of SkyBridge Capital’s Spot ETF last week.