Net Savings Link's metaverse token to claim $380M market cap

Jan. 24, 2022 10:14 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Digital marketing data analytic technology, businessman"s hand using mobile phone computer to manage business marketing sale commercial media data cyber space digital world metaverse background

Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Net Savings Link's (OTCPK:NSAV) Metaverse Share Swap Token, which is a 50/50 partnership with Metaverse Network, will have a fully diluted market cap of $380M.
  • NSAV will receive 7.5% of the total tokens issued as its founder's pool allotment, of which a chunk will be directed towards NSAV's previously announced share buyback program.
  • To break down the tokenomics, there will be 380M tokens issued at $1.00 per token, with a lockup period for token buyers of three months. A campaign will also start within eight business days, the company says.
  • Meanwhile, shares of NSAV dip to its lowest level seen since Aug. 2021 as bitcoin (BTC-USD -5.2%) tumbles.
  • Recall last month when New Savings Link partnered with Metaverse Network to launch a DeFi-GameFi platform.
