Net Savings Link's metaverse token to claim $380M market cap
Jan. 24, 2022 10:14 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link's (OTCPK:NSAV) Metaverse Share Swap Token, which is a 50/50 partnership with Metaverse Network, will have a fully diluted market cap of $380M.
- NSAV will receive 7.5% of the total tokens issued as its founder's pool allotment, of which a chunk will be directed towards NSAV's previously announced share buyback program.
- To break down the tokenomics, there will be 380M tokens issued at $1.00 per token, with a lockup period for token buyers of three months. A campaign will also start within eight business days, the company says.
- Meanwhile, shares of NSAV dip to its lowest level seen since Aug. 2021 as bitcoin (BTC-USD -5.2%) tumbles.
- Recall last month when New Savings Link partnered with Metaverse Network to launch a DeFi-GameFi platform.