Fathom initiated at Needham on expectations of expanding margins, high teens growth
Jan. 24, 2022 10:23 AM ETFathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Needham has initiated coverage of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) with a buy rating, setting a target of $12.
- Needham's analyst James Ricchiutu said: "We expect FATH to win a larger share of wallet from its existing customer base while benefiting from the strong secular growth drivers fueling growth across the digital manufacturing market. We expect FATH to grow in the high teens to 20% over next several years, with expanding margins."
- He added: "With over 30 years of manufacturing experience, Fathom has completed 13 acquisitions over the last 3 years, adding manufacturing capabilities in both conventional and additive manufacturing technologies. The company operates one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, providing comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing."
- Shares are currently down 2.34%.