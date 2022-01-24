Kroger outperforms as investors turn defensive in 2022

Jan. 24, 2022 10:29 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.