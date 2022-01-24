Kroger outperforms as investors turn defensive in 2022
Jan. 24, 2022 10:29 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) is the biggest gainer of the consumer stocks in the S&P 500 Index with a 1.75% gain.
- The grocery store stock has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq by a wide margin so far this year as investors have taken a more defensive positioning.
- Kroger (KR) trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio below 14 and offers a dividend yield of 1.79% to new investors. Short interest is below 5% of total float.
- See the valuation marks on Kroger (KR) compared to peers and historic norms.
