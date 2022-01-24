Splunk upgraded at BTIG, sees 35% upside from current levels
Jan. 24, 2022 10:32 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is getting an upgrade from BTIG, with the investment firm noting that recent channel checks are "improving" and the company is "turning a corner with its cloud product and observability platform."
- Analyst Gray Powell raised his rating to buy with a $155 price target, 35% higher than current levels, noting that the San Francisco-based software company has a "few dynamics" that could help move the stock higher with a higher trading multiple.
- "Specifically, we like the accelerated mix shift to cloud," Powell wrote in a note to clients. "We also see potential for GAAP revenue to better align with ARR trends going forward. And we think Street models significantly underestimate the potential for SPLK’s free cash flow and Rule of 40 score to inflect higher in FY23. If we are right on any of these factors, then SPLK likely deserves a higher multiple than its current ~5.5x 2023E EV/recurring sales vs. closest peers at 7.0x."
- Splunk (SPLK) shares are down slightly in early Monday trading at $114.83.
- Powell added that commentary from Splunk's partners is improving, and though there are anecdotes on pricing issues and competition, there is more frequent data points that the company has turned a corner.
- "Specifically, partners consistently note that [Splunk's] cloud product is gaining traction, that the company is getting more looks on its observability platform, and that SPLK is better
- engaging with channel partners," Powell added.
- Citing a potential improvement in the company's free cash flow and the rule of 40, Splunk is "significantly underappreciated by investors," Powell explained, pointing out it could "very reasonably" beat operating cash flow estimates by at least double the $392 million that Wall Street is expecting and generate almost $600 million in 2023.
- In December, Evercore said that Splunk (SPLK) could be a candidate for a bounce, noting poor performance in 2021.