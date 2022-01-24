OPKO Health hits eight-month low after regulatory setback for growth hormone

  • OPKO Health (OPK -20.9%) shares have lost more than a fifth to reach the lowest level since May as investors respond to FDA’s decision to reject the marketing approval for somatrogon as a treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).
  • Pfizer (PFE -3.0%), the company’s partner for the once-weekly experimental human growth hormone, is also trading lower.
  • In reaction to the news, Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky has downgraded OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Market Perform from Outperform, noting that the setback “is significantly disappointing.”
  • “It had been our view that the approval and commercialization of Somatrogon was the most meaningful opportunity for OPKO to create material value for its shareholders over the next one to three years,” the analyst wrote, arguing that the event has clouded such prospects. The lack of public data on the matter makes it difficult to bet on the near-term, Petusky added.
  • OPKO Health (OPK) shares have added ~14% over the past six months with no Hold or Sell Ratings on Wall Street.
