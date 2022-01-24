Cinedigm to launch 3 streaming channels in Nreal's AR TV app

Jan. 24, 2022 10:33 AM ETCIDMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) partners with Nreal, an augmented reality (NYSE:AR) technology firm, to bring 3 of CIDM's channels to Nreal's newly introduced AR TV app.
  • The deal will allow users of streaming services Bloody Disgusting TV, Realmadrid TV and CONtv to experience immersive viewing via a virtual HD screen of up to 220 inches provided by Nreal Light AR glasses.
  • The partnership comes amid Nreal's drive to bolster its content ecosystem with a new AR TV app, which allows for simple integration with streaming content.
