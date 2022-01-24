CF Industries among top S&P gainers for second straight day
Jan. 24, 2022 10:36 AM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- CF Industries (CF +2.6%) opens higher, adding to its S&P 500-leading 2.6% gain on Friday, in an environment of high fertilizer prices.
- RBC Capital raises its stock price target to $75 from $73, expecting "a solid quarter and positive outlook from CF, supported by strong nitrogen market fundamentals."
- RBC analyst Andrew Wong believes nitrogen prices "should stay relatively strong through 2022, with potential upside, which supports strong cash generation that can be deployed to share buybacks and investments into low-carbon ammonia growth.'
- Despite his positive long-term outlook on CF, he keeps his Sector Perform rating due to "greater variability in nitrogen prices and a relative valuation view to our other fertilizer coverage."
- CF Industries has said it believes nitrogen industry conditions "will remain positive for an extended period [with] very strong demand, constrained global supply and wide energy spreads between North America and Europe to persist for some time."
- CF Industries, which benefits from relatively low natural gas feedstock costs, also could be helped by spiking European power prices this morning, with a new Goldman Sachs report saying "the European energy crisis is not over yet."