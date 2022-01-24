Russian ruble, ETFs sink as threat looms at the Ukraine border

  • As Russian troops amass on the Ukraine border and with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight, the Russian ruble slides 2.3% against the U.S. dollar and 2.0% against the euro.
  • U.S.-listed Russian stocks and ETFs tracking Russian companies tumble in Monday trading. VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) slumps 7.6%. iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) drops 7.7%, and Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) dives 14%.
  • Looking at specific names, Russian energy stocks Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY -8.9%) (OTCPK:GZPFY -9.7%), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY -6.4%), and Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY -3.7%) slide, while aluminum maker Rusal (OTC:UNRIF) experiences a milder decline. In the financial sector, Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY -8.2%) (OTCPK:AKSJF) drops dramatically.
