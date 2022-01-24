BAE wins USMC contract modification for second lot of amphibious combat vehicles
Jan. 24, 2022 10:37 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has won a U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) contract modification for the second lot of full-rate production amphibious combat vehicles (ACVs).
- The first full-rate ACV production Lot 1 contract option was awarded in December 2020, covering 36 vehicles. A second option for another 36 vehicles in the first lot was awarded in February 2021.
- The company is already contracted to deliver two ACV variants to the USMC: the ACV command variant (ACV-C) and ACV personnel variant (ACV-P). It also has a design and development contract for a 30mm cannon variant and recovery vehicle variant.
- Also, BAE has been tasked to study incorporation of advanced reconnaissance vehicle command mission payload into an ACV.