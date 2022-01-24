AIG Life & Retirement introduces advanced outcomes variable annuity

Jan. 24, 2022

Workers Arrive At The Offices Of Troubled Insurance Company AIG

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

  • American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Life & Retirement arm launches Advanced Outcomes Annuity, a variable annuity that is issued by American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG.
  • This annuity targets high growth as nearly two-thirds of the investment strategies are not subject to a cap, the company says.
  • “The structured outcome investments emphasize stronger growth potential and targeted downside protection, while the overall product design creates a valuable level of investment flexibility,” says AIG Life & Retirement, Individual Retirement, President Bryan Pinksy.
  • The annuity captures growth potential with par up (pre-defined percentage of market gains), spread (gains related to a market index less an initial percentage) and stacker (the market gains of an index up to a pre-defined level). The same goes for its downside protection options, which includes par down, floor and buffer options.
  • Additionally, Advanced Outcomes Annuity offers Capture-Reset-Reinvest, the flexibility to reposition both the growth potential and downside protection options at any point in time.
  • Note that the structured outcome strategies in the Advanced Outcomes Annuity are independently managed by Milliman FRM, a provider of outcome-based investment strategies.
  • Previously, (May, 7, 2021) AIG reiterated its plans for a partial spinout of its Life & Retirement business.
