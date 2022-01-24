You should wait to buy stocks, Fed needs to be bold to fight inflation - Mohamed El-Erian
- Former PIMCO chief Mohamed El-Erian suggested Monday that the latest downturn may not have reached its bottom yet, as the Federal Reserve needs to "be bold" to get inflation under control.
- "If you've got money to invest, just wait a little bit. You may have better entry points," the adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds told CNBC.
- El-Erian argued that the Fed has "lost control of the inflation narrative," leading to uncertainty in the market about what the central bank should do to tamp down inflationary pressures. He said that analysts now see a wide variety of possible policy stances, a lack of clarity that "undermines the market and undermines the economy."
- Meanwhile, the former PIMCO CEO said that markets are still adjusting to the new economic realities, as the Fed appears poised to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.
- El-Erian contended that the problem investors face is a lack of options. He noted that inflation makes cash impossible to hold for a long period of time, as the spending power of the amount diminishes over time. The Allianz and Gramercy adviser added that the returns in the bond market aren't sufficient and areas like cryptocurrency come with too much volatility.
- "For a long time, we had this massive Fed umbrella -- it didn't matter how much it was raining because we were under the Fed umbrella of massive injections of liquidity," El-Erian said.
- "Now it is raining a lot harder ... and we are doubting the umbrella," he added.
