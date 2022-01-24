Vodafone jumps 6% on merger talk in UK, Italy units
Jan. 24, 2022 10:50 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)ILIAY, ORAN, TEF, DTEGY, ILIAF, DTEGF, CKHUFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 5.8% higher in Nasdaq trading, its best gain in months as the industry's merger/acquisition chatter focuses heavily on the carrier.
- Separate reports linked Vodafone to potential mergers in Italy and the UK. In London, Vodafone had expressed some late-2021 interest in acquiring Three UK from CK Hutchison (CKHUY +1.1%), Bloomberg reports.
- Meanwhile, Vodafone was also in talks to merge its Italian division with upstart Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY), Reuters reports.
- Vodafone reached out to CK Hutchison about the Three deal late last year, though the two aren't in active negotiations, Bloomberg says. Still, the two are partners in other markets and a Three-Vodafone combination has seen chatter for years (though in a tough regulatory environment for mergers).
- A deal in Italy between Vodafone and Iliad would soften some hot competition in that market, creating a company with a mobile market penetration of about 36% and combined revenue of nearly €6 billion; talks in that deal are still ongoing, according to the report.
- Some European telecoms are higher in sympathy with the merger talk, while some that were higher have turned negative. Orange (NYSE:ORAN) +1%; Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) +1.4%. Royal KPN (KKPNY -0.8%); Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) -1.3%.
- Vodafone's India JV, Vodafone Idea, has seen volatility recently amid debate over the Indian government's future role in the company's business.