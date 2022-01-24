SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. a buy says Ladenburg on merger with Alpha Tau
Jan. 24, 2022 10:50 AM ETHealthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Landenburg Thalmann has initiated Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC), a SPAC that announced an acquisition with Alpha Tau Medical in July, with a buy rating.
- The firm has an $18 price target (81% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Jeffrey Cohen writes glowingly of Alpha Tau's Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation ("DaRT") platform. He notes that alpha particles have demonstrated superiority to beta and gamma rays in radiation, for safety and efficacy.
- "As such, the DaRT platform leverages the benefits of brachytherapy as well as the benefits of alpha therapy," Cohen says.
