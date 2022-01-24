Arcturus Therapeutics falls 9% amid announcement of COVID-19 booster study data
Jan. 24, 2022 10:55 AM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)PFE, BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT -9.1%) said data from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 booster trial showed neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and several variants.
- Full cohort data from the ARCT-154 (5 microgram) arm of an ongoing phase 1/2 booster study showed 30-fold increase in neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 after 15 days of booster shot, and maintained a 28-fold increase at day 29, using a validated pseudovirus microneutralization assay.
- In December 2021, Arcturus reported that the neutralizing antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 increased 50-fold in those who received ARCT-154 booster.
- Arcturus said that ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, when administered as low-dose (5 mcg) boosters at least five months after initial vaccination with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Comirnaty, showed robust geometric mean antibody responses against the coronavirus.
- All participants were below 65 years of age at the time of receiving the booster dose.