Americas Gold and Silver reopens San Rafael mine in Mexico

Jan. 24, 2022 10:58 AM ETAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Americas Gold and Silver (USAS -6.5%) says its Cosalá operations and San Rafael mine in northern Mexico have restarted, following several months of talks with Mexico's main mining union to end a dispute that had forced the mine's closure.
  • Once production begins, the company believes current higher silver prices will allow it to target higher-grade silver ores in the Upper Zone of San Rafael and develop the silver-copper EC120 project, which should significantly increase silver production to 2.5M oz./year in the years following the restart.
  • USAS shares have plunged 70% during the past year, bumping along at below $1 for most of the past four months.
