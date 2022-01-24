Americas Gold and Silver reopens San Rafael mine in Mexico
Jan. 24, 2022 10:58 AM ETAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Americas Gold and Silver (USAS -6.5%) says its Cosalá operations and San Rafael mine in northern Mexico have restarted, following several months of talks with Mexico's main mining union to end a dispute that had forced the mine's closure.
- Once production begins, the company believes current higher silver prices will allow it to target higher-grade silver ores in the Upper Zone of San Rafael and develop the silver-copper EC120 project, which should significantly increase silver production to 2.5M oz./year in the years following the restart.
- USAS shares have plunged 70% during the past year, bumping along at below $1 for most of the past four months.