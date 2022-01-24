NFT marketplace Kreatorhood selects Nuvei to power payments for digital content creators

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Eco-friendly non-fungible token marketplace Kreatorhood picks Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to power payments for digital content creators and sellers around the world.
  • The global NFT exchange focuses on art, music, performance and sports that help creators turn their digital content into limited edition NFTs on the blockchain.
  • The partnership with Nuvei (NVEI) enables Kreatorhood's client network to enjoy a seamless payment experience across the blockchain, as well as enhance the opportunities for creators to earn money from their work.
  • Through our advanced payments platform, we will mirror a traditional eCommerce experience for Kreatorhood’s users. The NFTs are minted through a sidechain, meaning they are also eco-friendly, which is hugely important to us as a company,” says Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer.
  • Meanwhile, shares of (NVEI -8.2%) plunge amid a broader risk-off day for equities.
  • Previously, (Dec. 14) Nuvei partnered with FTX Trading to provide instant payment solutions.
