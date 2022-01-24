NFT marketplace Kreatorhood selects Nuvei to power payments for digital content creators
Jan. 24, 2022 11:03 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Eco-friendly non-fungible token marketplace Kreatorhood picks Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to power payments for digital content creators and sellers around the world.
- The global NFT exchange focuses on art, music, performance and sports that help creators turn their digital content into limited edition NFTs on the blockchain.
- The partnership with Nuvei (NVEI) enables Kreatorhood's client network to enjoy a seamless payment experience across the blockchain, as well as enhance the opportunities for creators to earn money from their work.
- Through our advanced payments platform, we will mirror a traditional eCommerce experience for Kreatorhood’s users. The NFTs are minted through a sidechain, meaning they are also eco-friendly, which is hugely important to us as a company,” says Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer.
- Meanwhile, shares of (NVEI -8.2%) plunge amid a broader risk-off day for equities.
- Previously, (Dec. 14) Nuvei partnered with FTX Trading to provide instant payment solutions.