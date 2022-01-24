Texas considering steps to curb earthquakes in Permian basin
Jan. 24, 2022
- Regulators this month classified a swath of the Permian as a "seismic response area" and are considering plans that could impact 72 waste water disposal wells that account for ~270kb/d of water disposal.
- Following a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the basin last month, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the State's oil and gas industry, said it will work with operators to develop a plan with the goal of eliminating magnitude 3.5 or higher quakes.
- To the extent regulators implement a plan that prohibits reinjecting waste water, trucking and piping water out of the basin would raise the cost of production for west-Texas operators like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and EOG (NYSE:EOG).
- The scope of the plan under consideration is small, 270kb/d is ~1/8th of all waste water produced in the Permian daily; however, seismic activity in the basin appears to be accelerating of late and any plan to limit quakes to 3.5 or below will likely see expanded waste-water regulation.