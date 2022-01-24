Arrow Electronics and Appletec signs agreement for CCM supply
Jan. 24, 2022 11:09 AM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Arrow Electronics (ARW -1.2%) signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec wherein the latter will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCM) exclusively for the former.
- The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical, security and automotive.
- The Arrow CCMs use CMOS image sensors from onsemi and can utilise the image signal processor on the customer's main board where, to minimize cost, they do not include their own ISP.
- System developers can write their own software drivers for the CCMs or make use of the driver produced by eInfochips, an Arrow company, which is due to be released at the end of 1Q22.