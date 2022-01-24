Bilibili drops 7% as Jefferies cuts target amid headwinds in games, advertising

  • A decline in Bilibili (BILI -7.1%) is outstripping the down market after Jefferies cut its price target ahead of February's earnings.
  • The firm lowered its target to HK$483, cutting back on its full-year expectations for games and advertising, though the fourth-quarter report should benefit from non-game revenue growth.
  • The firm sees Q4 revenues up 49% year-over-year. But Jefferies' Thomas Chong is cutting expectations for 2022 revenue growth to 29.5% from 41%, citing macro headwinds hitting gaming and advertising. And he expects a wider loss of 5.2 billion yuan, vs. a previous estimate for a 4 billion-yuan loss.
  • While revenue from online games is expected to be flat, online ads should outpace industry growth and gain share at 40% growth, he says.
  • The new target is 28% lower than Jefferies' previous target - but with the stock having slid in Hong Kong Monday, it still implies 71% upside.
  • Bilibili is also fresh off a notorious appearance in Goldman Sachs' non-profitable tech index.
