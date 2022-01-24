Chipotle looks attractive after 20% slide in January - UBS
Jan. 24, 2022 11:12 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chipotle (CMG -4.6%) looks attractive to UBS after a selloff to the start 2022 that has seen shares shed more than 20%.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger and team see solid upside for CMG as they point to good visibility into a "compelling multi-year growth opportunity, accelerating unit development underpinned by industry leading returns and significant margin expansion potential as inflationary pressures ease."
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is expected to see re-accelerating comparable sales momentum, driven by an easing of omicron pressures and staffing pressures. The top line may also see a contribution from pricing increases, sustained digital gains, new menu item and loyalty/marketing.
- UBS warns that Q1 guidance could be choppy due to industry-wide sales pressures in January and ongoing cost inflation, but CMG is seen as well positioned for rest of year growth.
- "With shares at ~32.5X 2023E EPS (relative to a ~low 40X's 3-yr avg), we think the current level is compelling for one of the highest quality growth stories in restaurants (25% + EPS CAGR) that provides investors occasional pullbacks when sales temporarily slow and the market shifts away from growth, w/ significant upside usually to follow."
- UBS keeps a Buy rating on UBS and 12-month price target of $1,200.
- Chipotle (CMG) trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages after the recent downturn.